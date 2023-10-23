Virat Kohli's 95 helps Disney+ Hotstar score record 43 million viewership

Disney+Hotstar set a viewership record by garnering 43 million concurrent viewers in India during the ICC Cricket World Cup (WC) 2023 match between India and New Zealand, breaking the viewership record of Messi’s Argentina vs France final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India.



When Virat Kohli was on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries, the viewership crossed the 40 million mark. However, Kohli got dismissed for 95 runs. The viewers’ interest didn't die after that, as viewership touched 43 million when Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning four. Disney+Hotstar India head Sajith Sivanandan thanked the viewers who flocked to the platform for the “thrilling game” between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event.







"We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens," Sivanandan added.

The viewership during the India-New Zealand match even outperformed the India vs Pakistan match, which had a live audience of 3.5 crore.



India are flying high in the ICC World Cup 2023 with five consecutive wins and are currently at the top of the points with the only team winning all the matches they have played.



Team India have been playing as a formidable unit, and different players are stepping up in every game, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being the catalyst.