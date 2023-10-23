E-auction of PM mementos: Ram Darbar statue, Jerusalem souvenir among items

A statue of Ram Darbar, a model of Golden Temple of Amritsar, Kamdhenu and the souvenir of Jerusalem are among the popular items in the latest round of e-auction of gifts and mementos given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi said on Monday.

The e-auction that began on October 2 will end on October 31.

Minister of State for Culture Lekhi interacted with media at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here and shared about the cultural significance of the items under the e-auction, and urged people to come forward and take part in it.

The minister emphasised that the statue of Ram Darbar, a model of Golden Temple of Amritsar, Kamdhenu and the souvenir of Jerusalem, are among the popular items in this auction and attracting a lot of bidders.

A statue of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and goddess Rukmini, the Aranmula Kannadi, a brass statue of Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, and Lord Hanuman, are also among popular items, according to the Culture Ministry.

Replicas of the Sun Temple at Modhera and Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh, Chamba rumal, Pattachitra, a rich painting depicting a ghat of Varanasi are among the 912 items which are part of the latest round of e-auction of gifts and mementos given to the Prime Minister.

Some of the items have been displayed at the NGMA as part of an exhibition starting October 2, which has attracted more than 15,500 visitors, the ministry said in a statement.

To ensure inclusivity, the exhibition offers curated walkthroughs and tours, it said.

Lekhi also highlighted the indigenous art forms of high artistic value that are suitable for display in museums or at homes of art enthusiasts.

"These art pieces deserve respect and care. Some of these items include the Gond painting, headgear of Yakshagana Dance from Karnataka, and the bust of Basavanna in Bidri work," she said.

In keeping with tradition, the proceeds from this e-auction will contribute to a noble cause, specifically in support of the Namami Gange Programme. This flagship initiative of the Union government is dedicated to preserving and restoring our national river, the Ganga, and enhancing its delicate ecosystem, the statement said.

The funds generated through this auction will reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding this invaluable national asset, it said. This is the fifth edition in a series of successful auctions, the first of which was held in January 2019.

"In the last four editions, more than 7,000 items have been put on e-auction, and this time there are 912 items for the e-auction," Lekhi had said on October 2.