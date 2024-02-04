Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India seeks greater market access for steel, rice, shrimp from S Korea

These are part of the negotiations, which are underway, for the upgradation of the existing free trade agreement between the two countries, which is officially dubbed as CEPA

Exports, Export

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has sought greater market access for certain products such as steel, rice, and shrimp from South Korea with a view to boost exports of these goods, an official said.
These are part of the negotiations, which are underway, for the upgradation of the existing free trade agreement between the two countries, which is officially dubbed as comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The agreement was operationalised in January 2010. The 10th round of upgradation talks are underway here.
"We are asking for greater market access for products such as steel, rice and shrimp," the official said.
In the meeting, India has flagged issues over Korean firms not buying Indian steel.
"Korean firms in India also place orders from their local firms in Korea, so this is a double whammy for Indian companies. The Korean side has asked for an increase in price competitiveness here," the official added.
On rice, there is a tariff rate quota of five lakh tonnes in Korea. Under this, they have given a quota of 4.8 lakh tonnes to five countries -- China, Australia, the US, Thailand and Vietnam -- and the rest of the countries have a quota of only 20,000 tonnes.
"India is in the others category. So we are demanding either to put India in the country's specific category or increase our quota. South Korea has an import duty of 513 per cent on rice," the official said, adding on shrimp, there is an import duty of 5 per cent.
On the other hand, Korea wants greater access in sectors such as auto components and chemicals.
The ninth round of India-Korea CEPA upgradation negotiation was held in Seoul from November 3-4, 2022.
Both sides shared the hope that the CEPA upgradation negotiations would play an important role in strengthening and deepening economic cooperation between both countries.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, toss result and streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

World Cup 2023 semis, SA vs AUS Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Playing 11: Australia announce 13-player lineup

Higher cash seizures being recorded by I-T dept every assembly polls: CBDT

Road, air traffic affected by snowfall in Kashmir, avalanche warning issued

India records 188 new Covid infections, no deaths reported in last 24 hrs

Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Advani on being picked for Bharat Ratna

AIIMS, Delhi launches Ayushman Suvidha Kendras to enhance AB-PMJAY services

India raised serious concerns on the growing trade deficit between the two countries. India's exports to that county stood at USD 6.65 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 8 billion in 2021-22. The imports, however, were USD 21.22 billion in 2022-23 and USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea India-South Korea Trade exports Steel sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon