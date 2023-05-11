close

India Semiconductor Mission signs MoU with Purdue University in US

Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is in the US, informed that the Indian Semiconductor Mission signed an MoU with Purdue University for capacity building

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is in the US, informed that the Indian Semiconductor Mission signed an MoU with Purdue University for capacity building, research and development, and industry participation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "MoU between India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Purdue University, US, for cooperation in capacity building, R & D and industry participation."

Ashwini Vaishnaw also met the leadership team at Intel in the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ashwini Vaishnaw met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google Headquarters and held a discussion on India Stack and the 'Make-in-India' program.

Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Met @sundarpichai at the @Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program."

Responding to Vaishnaw's tweet, Sundar Pichai thanked the minister for visiting Googleplex. He tweeted, "Thank you for taking the time to visit us at the Googleplex, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. Enjoyed discussing the many ways we're working together on India's digital transformation, and the opportunities ahead."

The meeting between the two comes after Google CEO met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership. Pichai said he looked forward to continuing strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance open internet that works for all.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all, Pichai said in a tweet.

During his visit to the US, Ashwini Vaishnaw also interacted with SEMI leadership about the India Semiconductor Mission in California. He tweeted, "Interacted with @SEMIconex leadership about the India Semiconductor Mission.

