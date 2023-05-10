close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India sets deadline of 2035 to establish green hydrogen bunkering

By Nidhi Verma

Reuters NEW DELHI
green hydrogen

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has set a deadline of 2035 to establish green hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facilities at major ports in the drive to cut its carbon footprint, the shipping ministry said in guidelines issued on Wednesday.

One of the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, India aims to cut emissions to net zero by 2070, and the shipping minister said three of its ports would initially have bunker facilities for green hydrogen and ammonia.

"Our target is to cover all 12 major parts with a green hydrogen bunkering facility by 2035," Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told Reuters.

The initial ports in the effort are to be Paradip in the east, Kandla in the west, and Tuticorin in the south.

"Financing required to turn these ports into green ports is under consideration," Sonowal added.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts

Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain

India sets targets for green hydrogen consumption by some industries

Karnataka exit polls today: How BJP, Congress, JD(S) fared in 2018

India, EU holds 4th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in Delhi

Himachal farmers paying price for bad weather; loss estimated at Rs 100 cr

Bengaluru tops list for best high streets, Hyderabad & Mumbai follow: Study

Second festival to convene FinTech community from May 16-18, 2023

More than 200 ports dot India's coastline, which stretches 7,500 km (4,660 miles), in addition to the 12 major ones, all together accounting for 95% of its trade by volume and 65% by value.

Authorities want electricity to power at least half the vehicle and equipment needs of major ports by 2030, rather than diesel, and raise that figure further to 90% by 2047.

"Whatever initiative we are taking aims to meet the 2070 goal of being a net-zero carbon nation," Sonowal said.

To meet the net-zero goal, at least 40% of India's electricity will have to come from renewables.

To that end, the new shipping guidelines require ports to satisfy at least 60% of electricity needs through renewables by 2030 and 90% by 2047.

Also, by 2030, all ports must achieve cuts of more than a fifth in energy consumption on each tonne of cargo versus 2023, the guidelines show.

To boost use of gas, the shipping ministry wants ports to set up at least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering station by 2030 and electric vehicle charging stations in and around port areas by 2025.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hydrogen Fuel

First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India sets deadline of 2035 to establish green hydrogen bunkering

Image
2 min read

India saw 25.1 million wearable unit shipments in Q1 2023, boAt leads

Image
2 min read

Shanthi Gears reports Q4 profit after tax of Rs 19.47 crore in Q4FY23

Image
2 min read

L&T Infra's non-Executive Chairman A M Naik has decided to step down

Larsen and Toubro
1 min read

Consumption of consumer goods in rural India back on growth track in Q1

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan presented at Islamabad Police Lines for hearing

Imran Khan
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon