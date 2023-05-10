Bengaluru tops list for best high streets, Hyderabad & Mumbai follow: Study



Bengaluru’s MG Road is the best high street and the city has three other such shopping hubs, said a report by Knight Frank, a real estate consultant. Linking Road in Mumbai comes third. Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi follow Bengaluru in terms of quality high streets. Delhi's upscale Khan Market is not in the top 10 list but South Extension is. Bengaluru tops a list of 10 Indian cities ranked for the best high streets, "bustling and vibrant" places lined with businesses, restaurants and cafes.



Ahmedabad and Pune are not in the top 10 high streets. The top ten high streets are convenient in terms of access, parking and they have a varied assortment of retailers, Knight Frank said. Somajiguda in Hyderabad is second on the list in terms of quality.



Indian high streets occupy only 6 per cent of the total gross leasable area as compared to the shopping mall stock. High streets offer 100 per cent efficiency due to low maintenance costs. In shopping malls, the factor can range between 50 per cent and 60 per cent. The company’s survey in eight cities checked 30 high streets based on parameters that determine the quality of experience high streets provide to customers.

Total high street retail stock is 13.2 million square feet spread across 4,875 retail stores in the top eight markets. Out of this, 5.7 million square feet is modern retail and 7.5 million square feet is non-modern retail. This is largely due to malls' high maintenance cost for common areas, central air conditioning and escalators, according to Knight Frank.



Ahmedabad's SG Highway has the highest spending quotient amongst the 30 high streets surveyed. Contrary to common perception, the top high streets are not the ones demanding the highest rent. “As cities in India are modernising, we see many high streets in the country reviving as facilities like access, parking, store visibility have improved,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India.