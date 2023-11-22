Sensex (0.14%)
India shares natural synergy with Nordic-Baltic nations to expand ties: EAM

Jaishankar noted the important role played by the Nordic Baltic countries as leaders in innovation, start-ups, tech applications and digital progress

EAM S Jaishankar

A resident embassy will be opened very soon in the last of the Baltic trio of nations - Latvia, Jaishankar said

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
India’s relationship with the Nordic-Baltic countries is promising, and the natural synergies between the regions are paving the way for expanding ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

Speaking at the 2nd India Nordic Baltic Business Conclave organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Wednesday, Jaishankar said India and Nordic-Baltic countries (NB8) can join hands to address the challenges of the Global South together.
The ND8 group of nations collectively represents a $2 trillion economy and a population of 33 million. India's total trade with the region stood at $7.3 billion as of 2022-23. Historical foreign direct investment stands at $4.65 billion. More than 700 companies from the Nordic region are present in India.

However, the Minister said major opportunities remained untapped in trade, investment and tech collaboration in joint research and development projects, rare earth minerals and telemedicine.

Jaishankar also flagged the ongoing negotiations on the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as presenting many opportunities for greater collaboration between the regions.

Jaishankar noted the important role played by the Nordic Baltic countries as leaders in innovation, start-ups, tech applications and digital progress.

India has ramped up its ties with the region in recent years through the establishment of appropriate institutional frameworks for closer business-to-business cooperation. Embassies have been opened in Estonia in December 2021 and Lithuania in March, earlier this year.

New Delhi's focus on the region has also created institutional frameworks for partnerships in digitalisation with Finland, blue economy, wind energy and polar studies with Norway, geothermal energy with Iceland and defence with Sweden. Direct flights between India-Finland and India-Denmark have also begun.

A resident embassy will be opened very soon in the last of the Baltic trio of nations - Latvia, Jaishankar said.

Topics : S Jaishankar Confederation of Indian Industry free trade agreement

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

