Market regulator Sebi slams AIF industry for circumvention of regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has found several instances of circumvention of regulations through Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and is discussing the same with other regulators, said Ananth Narayan, whole-time member of the market regulator.

Speaking at an AIF summit organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Sebi official pointed out that though there have been no violations of the letter of the law, several entities have been found to be in breach of the spirit of the law by investing in assets through AIFs, which are otherwise not permitted.

"There are potential cases of sectoral cap breach or entities investing in assets through AIFs where they are not allowed. For example, entity A is barred from directly investing in entity B, but is investing through an AIF. This may not be a violation of the letter of the law, but is a circuitous routine," said Narayan.

However, the Sebi official did not disclose how widespread such practices are or whether the regulator has already begun enforcement action against them.

While reiterating that AIF regulations need to be light-touch, Narayan urged the AIF industry to formulate an 'industry standard forum' to gather suggestions and "formulate a code of conduct for general obligation by AIFs."

"We tried to do this two years back but had to shut it down. This time we want specific standards set by the industry. You tell us what works. We will work on easing the pain points of the industry like allowing junior tranches if they adhere to standards," said Narayan.

The market regulator has already formulated an 'ease of doing business' committee—headed by the former whole-time member SK Mohanty—to look into suggestions from the industry to ease compliance.

Addressing the AIF industry, Narayan added that Sebi may look into relaxing regulations which could be creating obstructions in capital formation for the economy.

"We do not want bad things to happen in the industry, nor do we want to stop good things from happening. These are the two types of errors we are focusing on avoiding," he added.

The Sebi official asked the industry for more transparent data disclosures while asserting that the regulator wants the process to be as painless as possible.

Citing the example of a consultation approach with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the market regulator is also looking forward to an industry association so that there is one industry body to deal with, which would work as a quasi-self-regulatory body.

The AIF industry is used by the wealthy to invest in various asset classes. These instruments have gained popularity over the years.





Introspection for AIFs As of June 30, the AIF industry has raised commitments worth Rs 8.44 trillion—a 21 per cent jump year-on-year—and made Rs 3.5 trillion worth of investments, recording a jump of 12.5 per cent year-on-year.

- Industry needs to formulate standards and 'code of conduct', says Ananth Narayan

- Ready to ease compliance, allow junior tranche if AIFs adhere to standards

- Entities found vilolating the 'Spirit of the Law', enforcement difficult in such cases

- Want good guys to root out the bad practices in the industry, operate as self-regulatory body