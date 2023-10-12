close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Market regulator Sebi slams AIF industry for circumvention of regulations

Sebi official did not disclose how widespread such practices are or whether the regulator has already begun enforcement action against them

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has found several instances of circumvention of regulations through Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and is discussing the same with other regulators, said Ananth Narayan, whole-time member of the market regulator.

Speaking at an AIF summit organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Sebi official pointed out that though there have been no violations of the letter of the law, several entities have been found to be in breach of the spirit of the law by investing in assets through AIFs, which are otherwise not permitted.

"There are potential cases of sectoral cap breach or entities investing in assets through AIFs where they are not allowed. For example, entity A is barred from directly investing in entity B, but is investing through an AIF. This may not be a violation of the letter of the law, but is a circuitous routine," said Narayan.

However, the Sebi official did not disclose how widespread such practices are or whether the regulator has already begun enforcement action against them.

Also Read: Krystal Integrated Services files IPO papers with Sebi to mobilise funds

While reiterating that AIF regulations need to be light-touch, Narayan urged the AIF industry to formulate an 'industry standard forum' to gather suggestions and "formulate a code of conduct for general obligation by AIFs."

"We tried to do this two years back but had to shut it down. This time we want specific standards set by the industry. You tell us what works. We will work on easing the pain points of the industry like allowing junior tranches if they adhere to standards," said Narayan.

The market regulator has already formulated an 'ease of doing business' committee—headed by the former whole-time member SK Mohanty—to look into suggestions from the industry to ease compliance.

Addressing the AIF industry, Narayan added that Sebi may look into relaxing regulations which could be creating obstructions in capital formation for the economy.

"We do not want bad things to happen in the industry, nor do we want to stop good things from happening. These are the two types of errors we are focusing on avoiding," he added.

The Sebi official asked the industry for more transparent data disclosures while asserting that the regulator wants the process to be as painless as possible.

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Debt MFs continue to log outflow, see Rs 1 trillion withdrawal in Sep

58% large cap index funds fail to beat underlying indices in first half

Fund managers improve largecap performance and stumble on smallcaps

Market regulator Sebi sets deposit norms for execution-only platforms

Mutual fund industry sees best AUM growth in two years, shows data


Citing the example of a consultation approach with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the market regulator is also looking forward to an industry association so that there is one industry body to deal with, which would work as a quasi-self-regulatory body.

Also Read: Sebi probing ties between Adani Group and Gulf Asia fund, says report

The AIF industry is used by the wealthy to invest in various asset classes. These instruments have gained popularity over the years.

As of June 30, the AIF industry has raised commitments worth Rs 8.44 trillion—a 21 per cent jump year-on-year—and made Rs 3.5 trillion worth of investments, recording a jump of 12.5 per cent year-on-year.

Introspection for AIFs
 
- Industry needs to formulate standards and 'code of conduct', says Ananth Narayan
 
- Ready to ease compliance, allow junior tranche if AIFs adhere to standards
 
- Entities found vilolating the 'Spirit of the Law', enforcement difficult in such cases
 
- Want good guys to root out the bad practices in the industry, operate as self-regulatory body

Topics : SEBI CII AIF

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon