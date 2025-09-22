Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Rahul Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab last Monday. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a 10-minute video of his visit to flood-affected areas of Punjab along the India-Pakistan border, where he had interacted with people who lost their houses and livestock in the deluge. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soon give a comprehensive relief package to flood-hit Punjab and said the initial relief of Rs 1600 announced by him is an "injustice" to the people of the state.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a 10-minute video of his visit to flood-affected areas of Punjab along the India-Pakistan border, where he had interacted with people who lost their houses and livestock in the deluge.

During their conversation with Gandhi, the affected people in the border areas highlighted the lack of facilities, including connectivity, and demanded the construction of roads and bridges.

 

Some people also spoke about how they lost everything they had and sought help for their rehabilitation. A few also said that the Punjab government has promised them help but that it appears like "false promises" as no assistance is forthcoming and they have to fend for themselves.

"Punjab has suffered losses of nearly Rs 20,000 crore due to the floods. In such a situation, the initial relief package of Rs 1600 crore announced by the Prime Minister is an injustice to the people of Punjab," Gandhi said in his post.

Also Read

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police response on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the booth workers of Unchahar Assembly, in Raebareli on Wedn

H-1B visa fee hike: Rahul Gandhi says India has a weak PM, Cong slams govt

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul takes a dig at ECI with Karnataka data, repeats 'vote chori' charge

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that millions of homes have been destroyed, crops in more than 4 lakh acres have been ruined and a large number of animals have been swept away.

"Yet the people of Punjab have shown remarkable courage and spirit. I am fully confident that they will once again help Punjab stand on its feet -- they just need support and strength," the Congress leader said.

"I urge the Prime Minister once again to immediately announce a comprehensive relief package," Gandhi said.

Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab last Monday. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress leaders.

He had later written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a quick assessment of the damage and a comprehensive relief package for those affected.

Gandhi asserted that the crisis demands a bolder response.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Awareness and crop residue management key to curb stubble burning: CM Mann

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Karnataka launches ₹1,000 cr LEAP scheme to boost innovation across state

cyber fraud

Delhi ex-banker duped of ₹23 cr after month-long 'digital arrest' scam

Aadhaar card update 2025

Aadhaar card update 2025: Step-by-step guide to correct spelling mistakes

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Low pressure to bring heavy rain to south Bengal this week, says IMD

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Punjab Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon