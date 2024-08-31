Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / India signs MoU for establishment of Colombo Security Conclave Secretariat

India signs MoU for establishment of Colombo Security Conclave Secretariat

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, along with representatives from Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, signed a charter and memorandum of understanding

Ajit Doval

The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka. Image: X@IndiainS

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday signed the Charter and memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Secretariat along with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Mauritius.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, along with representatives from Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, signed a charter and memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Secretariat, according to the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka. The signing event marked a significant step in regional security collaboration among India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka.
High Commission of India in Sri Lanka shared some photos of X and stated, "NSA Mr Ajit Doval KC joined reps from Maldives, Mauritius & Sri Lanka in signing the Charter & MoU for the establishment of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Secretariat today. A key platform to enhance regional security cooperation, the signing marks a milestone in the CSC roadmap."
According to MEA, "The Member States of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) signed the Charter and the MoU for the Establishment of the CSC Secretariat on 30 August 2024. The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka."
Ajit Doval KC, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India; Ibrahim Latheef, DC (Retd.), Lt. Col (Retd.), National Security Advisor of Maldives; Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to Sri Lanka and Sagala Ratnayake, National Security Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka signed the documents on behalf of the respective Member States.

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of Sept to boost ties

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

PM to inaugurate National Conference of Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam today

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Cyclone Asna to move West-Northwest away from Indian Coast in 24 hrs : IMD

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

J-K govt orders transfer of 7 police officers following ECI directive

Protest, kolkata protest, Kolkata March, Howrah March

NHRC issues notice to Kolkata Police chief over force used during protests

"The CSC's core objective is to promote regional security by addressing transnational threats and challenges of common concern to the Member States," the statement added.
There are five pillars of cooperation under the CSC namely Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.
The event concluded with a discussion among heads of delegation on the next steps and the future activities of the Conclave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

NSA Ajit Doval calls on Sri Lankan Prez, discusses economic collaboration

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag

India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

INS Mumbai

Indo-China naval race hots up as Indian, Chinese warships dock in Sri Lanka

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka sets expenditure limits for prez election campaign for first time

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar assures to facilitate Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen meet

Topics : India-Sri Lanka India Maldives India-Mauritius

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon