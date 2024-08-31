The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday night appointed four officers from the J&K Police Services (JKPS) as new Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) for Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, and as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Handwara, in accordance with approval from the Election Commission of India. As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary Home, Chandrakar Bharti, seven police officials, including two IPS officers, have been transferred and given new assignments across three districts and one police district. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the transfer of senior police officials from Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara districts, and Handwara SP, instructing the administration to submit a panel of IPS officers for their replacement.

JKPS officer Imtiyaz Hussain Mir has been appointed as SSP Srinagar, Mohammad Zaid as SSP Baramulla, Ghulam Jeelani Wani as SSP Kupwara, and Ifroz Ahmad as SP Handwara, the order stated.

IPS officers Gurinderpal Singh and Shobhit Saksena have been reassigned from their roles as SSPs of Baramulla and Kupwara districts to Incharge Director Police Telecommunications and SSP CID (Headquarters) respectively. Dawood Ayoub, SP Handwara, has been appointed as SSP CID, headquaters, order added.

The Commission's actions are seen as a measure to ensure a fair electoral process ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.