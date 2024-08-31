NHRC issues notice to Kolkata Police chief over force used during protests

Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah. (Photo: PTI)

The National Human Rights commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kolkata Police commissioner over the alleged use of excessive and brutal force on August 27 on protesters, who were demonstrating to demand justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. The NHRC has sought an action-taken report from the police commissioner in two weeks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The notice was issued on Thursday following a complaint from one O P Vyas from the Bharatiya Human Rights Initiative (BHIM). In his complaint, Vyas has alleged that on August 27, during the "Nabanna Abhijan" protests in Kolkata organised by students demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College case, "police used excessive and brutal force" on the protesters during their peaceful demonstration.

"Over 200 students were arrested and subjected to brutal physical assaults, many sustaining serious injuries. This action violated their right to peaceful assembly and reflected a grave disregard for human rights. The complainant requests that steps be taken to ensure the protection of the students' rights and to provide compensation to the victims," the complaint reads.

Perusing the complaint, the NHRC has said the allegations, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the right to peaceful assembly.

Further, the Supreme Court has also observed that it becomes a more serious problem when taking recourse to such an action, "police indulges in excesses and crosses the limit by using excessive force, thereby becoming barbaric or by not halting even after controlling the situation and continuing its tirade". This results in violation of human rights and human dignity, the commission has said.

"Therefore, issue notice to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, calling for an action-taken report in the matter within two weeks," it has added.

A trainee doctor was allegedly raped and killed in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, where she had gone to rest during her graveyard shift in the early hours of August 9.

Her body with severe injury marks was found inside the hall by a doctor who was on rounds.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the probe to be transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which took over the case on August 14.

The incident has triggered nationwide protests.