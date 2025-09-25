Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi inaugurates six switching sub-stations to power DTC electric fleet

Delhi inaugurates six switching sub-stations to power DTC electric fleet

Six dedicated power sub-stations opened in Delhi, as the city pushes to cut emissions and expand its electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2026

Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated six new switching sub-stations to power nearly 1,200 DTC electric buses (File photo:PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated six new switching substations at key Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots, designed to provide dedicated electricity for nearly 1,200 electric buses (e-buses). 
 
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We are committed to restoring the Delhi Transport Corporation’s glory with a robust fleet of e-buses supported by modern charging infrastructure,” according to a report by NDTV.
 
Officials were quoted as saying that the new facilities will enable charging for around 1,170 buses. Developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the substations have been set up at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Okhla Central Workshop, and Narela.
 
 
50 MW electricity for DTC depots
According to officials, the six substations will supply nearly 50 MW of dedicated power. Five depots -- Peeragarhi, Srinivaspuri, Ambedkar Nagar, Nangloi, and Okhla – are managed by BRPL, while the Narela depot is overseen by TPDDL.

Also Read

'Saheli Smart Cards'

Delhi women to get 'Saheli Smart Cards' for free bus travel; know more

Free travel for women in DTC buses on Raksha Bandhan day

DTC depots to become commercial hubs, eye Rs 2,600 crore in revenue

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Assembly to discuss Mustafabad name change, CAG report on DTC today

IPO

Jinkushal Industries IPO opens today with big-name backers; time to apply?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100pts, Nifty near 25,100; Metals shine; Adani Pwr gains 5%

 
The Central Workshop at Okhla, the largest among them, houses a 66/11 kilovolt (kV) grid sub-station capable of supporting 425 buses. Srinivaspuri and Ambedkar Nagar, each with a 7 megawatt (MW) capacity, will charge 100 and 130 buses, respectively. Nangloi, with a 6 MW load, will accommodate 150 buses, while Peeragarhi’s 5 MW facility will cater to 100 buses. BRPL’s overall EV charging capacity at DTC depots has now risen to more than 100 MW, from 46.6 MW earlier.
 
Charging network to ease grid load
Officials noted that the dedicated substations would separate bus charging from household and commercial electricity demand, thereby easing pressure on the grid. Faster overnight and opportunity charging are expected to reduce downtime, keep bus schedules consistent, and improve commuter reliability. They added that Delhi’s electric vehicle ecosystem would be strengthened, while emissions from public transport would decline.
 
Delhi to add 8,000 e-buses by 2026
In August, the transport minister had announced that Delhi is on course to consolidate its position as the country’s electric vehicle (EV) capital, with 7,000 to 8,000 new electric buses set to hit the roads by February 2026.
 
At present, the capital has 3,400 electric buses, with the number projected to increase to 6,000 by the year-end. Singh added that Delhi would also draw on the Norwegian capital’s expertise in expanding its charging infrastructure under the proposed ‘Delhi-Oslo Smart Transport Initiative’.

More From This Section

Cheetah Kuno

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks underway

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Air Force use would have slowed Chinese offensive in 1962 war: CDS Chauhan

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC rolls out e-verification system to prevent misuse of voter name deletion

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam CM orders SIT to probe into singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death

Students, Student, School Students, Exam, Board Exam

Delhi CM to transfer Ladli scheme honorarium to 40k beneficiaries on Oct 1

Topics : DTC buses DTC Delhi Rekha Gupta BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon