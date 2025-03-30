Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India to celebrate Eid on Monday as moon sighted in Srinagar, Sambhal

India to celebrate Eid on Monday as moon sighted in Srinagar, Sambhal

President Droupadi Murmu greeted Indians on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the crescent moon was sighted in India on the evening of Sunday, Muslim clerics in various cities declared that Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the completion of the fasting month Ramzan, would be celebrated on Monday, March 31.
 
“The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several locations,” Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI.
 
Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31, Monday, he said.  Eid in Sambhal
 
Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz will be offered at the Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal at 9 am on Monday, a cleric told PTI on Sunday.
 
 
Eid in Srinagar

"Reports of moon sightings have been received from various parts including Srinagar," Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam said.
 
Eid around the world
 
The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on the evening of Saturday, hence the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr began on Sunday.
 
The moon was not sighted in Australia till Sunday evening, so the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday.
 
President Murmu greets citizens
 
President Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday, greeted Indians on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and compassion.
 
“Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and compassion,” she said.
 
“This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society,” Murmu said in a message.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

