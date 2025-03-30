Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heinous crimes in state see 85% fall in last 8 years, claims UP govt

Heinous crimes in state see 85% fall in last 8 years, claims UP govt

The Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy and the proactive approach of law enforcement agencies, backed by modern surveillance techniques

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

March 11, 2025, UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses during the inauguration program of joint credit camp of Jhansi and Chitrakoot division under the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign (CM-Yuva), in Jhansi district. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved in the last eight years, with heinous crimes such as dacoity, robbery, riots, murder, kidnapping and rape falling 85 per cent, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

According to police records, robbery incidents have dropped by 84.41 per cent as compared to 2016, while loot cases dropped by 77.43 per cent. A similar reduction has been observed in crimes like kidnapping, dowry-related murders and rape, the statement said.

The Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy and the proactive approach of law enforcement agencies, backed by modern surveillance techniques like CCTV monitoring, has been instrumental in apprehending criminals, it said.

 

The state government has also launched largescale operations against mafia, gangsters and land-grabbers, seizing illegal assets worth over Rs 142 billion. Cases have been registered against 68 mafia leaders and their 1,500 associates, with 617 criminals arrested and the Gangster Act imposed on 752 offenders, the statement added.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh NCRB data on crime against women

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

