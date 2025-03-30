Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haryana amnesty scheme to offer relief on GST penalties for taxpayers

Taxpayers will be granted relief on interest and penalty amounts payable under the GST Act for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 under an amnesty scheme introduced by the Haryana government, provided they deposit the principal tax amount by March 31, 2025, as per an official statement on Sunday.

Providing details about this initiative, Geetanjali Mor, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Gurugram Range), said the Haryana government in October 2024 launched the Amnesty Scheme for taxpayers registered under the GST Act.

Under this scheme, taxpayers can avail of relief from interest and penalty amounts by depositing the principal tax due under Section 73 of the GST Act, 2017 for 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, on or before March 31, 2025, Mor said.

 

To benefit from this scheme, taxpayers must deposit the principal tax amount before the deadline to secure relief on interest and penalties, she said.

Any dues that remain unpaid after March 31 will be recovered as per applicable rules and regulations, she added.

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

