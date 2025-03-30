Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 82% of PWDs lack insurance, 42% unaware of AB-PMJAY, reveals survey

82% of PWDs lack insurance, 42% unaware of AB-PMJAY, reveals survey

Despite the scheme's aim of providing health coverage to vulnerable populations, only 28 per cent of disabled respondents reported having applied for it

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Experts at the meeting underscored the systemic barriers preventing disabled individuals from accessing health insurance. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A nationwide survey by rights groups has revealed that 82 per cent of persons with disabilities lack any form of insurance while 42 per cent are unaware of the government's flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The findings were presented at the National Disability Network (NDN) Meeting last week, where civil society groups and disability rights organisations from over 20 states convened to discuss pressing issues faced by the community.

The survey, conducted under the 'Ayushman for All' campaign by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), gathered responses from more than 5,000 persons with disabilities across 34 states and union territories.

 

Despite the scheme's aim of providing health coverage to vulnerable populations, only 28 per cent of disabled respondents reported having applied for it.

"These numbers aren't just statistics; they represent real people left without essential healthcare," said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

Also Read

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma inspects drainage projects in Delhi, launches new helpline

Road, Damage Road, Pothole

PWD sets deadline of April 30 for filling 7,000 potholes across Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds first official meeting with PM at his residence

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds first official meeting with PM at his residence

Highway, Road

Odisha govt to construct 15,000 km of roads every year, says PWD minister

sukhu

Himachal CM Sukhu reviews developmental projects of various departments

"Health insurance isn't a privilege for persons with disabilities, it's a necessity for survival. The Delhi High Court's ruling on insurance was a milestone, yet private insurers continue to deny coverage. There is a vacuum in awareness and accessibility," he said.

Ali also questioned the government's exclusionary criteria, highlighting that while Ayushman Bharat offers unconditional coverage for senior citizens above 70 years, no such provision exists for persons with disabilities.

"Disability and poverty are part of a vicious cycle. We are not merely asking for schemes, we are demanding representation and policy changes," he said.

Experts at the meeting underscored the systemic barriers preventing disabled individuals from accessing health insurance.

Describing the reality faced by many, Sandeep Chitnis, National Secretary of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India, said, "The moment you're diagnosed with a disability, getting insured becomes nearly impossible. Applications are rejected outright. We need a cashless, accessible system that doesn't penalize people for their disability."  The NDN, a coalition of organisations advocating for disability rights, has called on the central government to extend unconditional coverage under Ayushman Bharat, citing the burden of high healthcare costs, inflation, and inaccessible insurance policies pushing disabled individuals deeper into financial distress.

The discussion also addressed other critical issues, including access to justice, the marginalization of disabled women, state-specific challenges, and the political underrepresentation of persons with disabilities.

With limited private and public insurance options and minimal government support, disability rights activists said that inclusive healthcare coverage is essential to achieving health equity.

Many individuals with disabilities face rising out-of-pocket medical expenses, forcing them into debt and exacerbating their vulnerabilities, they pointed out.

"Universal healthcare cannot be achieved without accessibility, accountability, affordability, and inclusion. We need state-wise action, better data collection, stronger outreach, and most importantly, the political will to act," Ali said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gonda Trian Accident, Gonda Train Derailed, Train Accident, Train Derailed

Latest LIVE: Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha, seven injured

Kamakhya Temple

Heavy rush at temples during Navratri, Eid brings vibrancy to markets

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed

1 dead, 7 injured as Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha's Cuttack

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight from Jaipur to Chennai lands safely after tyre gets damaged

Parliament, New Parliament

Long stays in postings breed corruption, rotate officers: Parl panel

Topics : PWDs Insurance PMJAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon