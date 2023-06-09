close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years

India last hosted the international pageant in 1996

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, beauty paegent

India's Manushi Chillar, center reacts at the beauty pageant where she is crowned Miss World in Sanya in southern China's Hainan province on Saturday. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will host the Miss World 2023 competition after nearly three decades. The much anticipated 71st edition of the Miss World competition is likely to take place in November this year. However, the final dates of the event have not yet been decided. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska was crowned in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
India last hosted the international pageant in 1996.

"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final... We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.
"The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever," said Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World organization at a press conference on Thursday.

Events in the Miss World competition
The month-long event, which would witness contestants from over 130 countries, will feature a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives -- all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make these competitors the ambassadors of change.

Also Read

Marico to acquire 100% stake in Vietnamese personal care brand Beauty X

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Fire breaks out in hospital in Delhi's Janakpuri, 20 newborns rescued

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

India's highest altitude bus service between Delhi-Leh restarts via Manali

IITR develops haemoglobin self test kit that gives result in 30 seconds

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Narendra Modi


The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who is currently in India spreading the word about the beauty competition, said she is excited to hand over her crown in this "beautiful country" which stands for the same values as Miss World.
"India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here .. and you make me feel at home. You stand for the same values.. diversity, unity... Your core values are family, respect, love, and kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is so much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea," said Miss World 2022.

Equally excited and looking forward to India hosting the event was the current Miss India World Sini Shetty, who'll represent the country in the high-octane competition.
Indian winners of the Miss World title

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).
(With agency inputs)
Topics : Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar trans-beauty pageant BS Web Reports Femina Miss India Aishwarya Rai Priyanka Chopra

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI needs monsoon to deliver before weighing rate cuts in next MPC meet

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
5 min read

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
3 min read

Most Popular

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon