India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years



India last hosted the international pageant in 1996. India will host the Miss World 2023 competition after nearly three decades. The much anticipated 71st edition of the Miss World competition is likely to take place in November this year. However, the final dates of the event have not yet been decided. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska was crowned in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



"The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever," said Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World organization at a press conference on Thursday. "I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final... We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.

Events in the Miss World competition

The month-long event, which would witness contestants from over 130 countries, will feature a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives -- all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make these competitors the ambassadors of change.

"India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here .. and you make me feel at home. You stand for the same values.. diversity, unity... Your core values are family, respect, love, and kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is so much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea," said Miss World 2022. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who is currently in India spreading the word about the beauty competition, said she is excited to hand over her crown in this "beautiful country" which stands for the same values as Miss World.



Indian winners of the Miss World title Equally excited and looking forward to India hosting the event was the current Miss India World Sini Shetty, who'll represent the country in the high-octane competition.