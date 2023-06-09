close

India's highest altitude bus service between Delhi-Leh restarts via Manali

Country's longest and highest altitude bus service that connects Delhi with Leh via Himachal Pradesh's tourist resort Manali has restarted after remaining closed for nine months

IANS Shimla
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Country's longest and highest altitude bus service that connects Delhi with Leh via Himachal Pradesh's tourist resort Manali has restarted after remaining closed for nine months due to closure of the route with snowfall, official said on Friday.

One-way fare for the 1,026-km long route is Rs 1,736, which includes a night's halt at Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district. Three drivers will ply the bus with two conductors onboard at different timings of a 30-hour long journey.

The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) bus leaves Delhi at 3.45 p.m. After stopping at Keylong the next day, it will leave for Leh.

The HRTC is running this special bus to promote tourism.

"The response of tourists, especially the foreigners, is quite good on the Delhi-Leh route. A passenger can even get online booking between Keylong and Delhi routes. However, Keylong to Leh tickets are sold on the counter in Keylong," an HRTC official told IANS.

The bus crosses four high mountain passes in the cold deserts of Himachal and Ladakh -- Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), Baralacha Pass (16,020 feet), Lachungla Pass (16,620 feet) and Tanglangla Pass (17,480 feet).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

