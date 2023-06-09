close

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.

"We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens," he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."

Modi replied, "Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

