India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that the monsoon during the remaining two months of the season (August-September) on average across the country is expected to be ‘above-normal’ with September getting more rain than August.

Rainfall in August is expected to be 'normal' despite a break in showers expected from August 8.

The forecast assumes significance as more than normal rains in September, which is the last month of the four-month season, could cause damage to the standing kharif crops depending on their stage of maturity.

"The IMD has indicated a high likelihood of above-normal monsoon activity for August and September in the country. However, it will be interesting to observe the weather patterns towards the end of September and early October, which coincide with the harvesting phase for rainfed kharif crops. According to a study published earlier this year by the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), over 48 per cent of tehsils or sub-districts in India experienced more than a 10 per cent increase in October rainfall in the last decade (2012-2022) compared to the previous three, likely due to the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon,” Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) told Business Standard.

He said, additionally, the IMD has forecasted above-normal daytime and nighttime temperatures across most of the country in August, which could affect the growth phases of various crops.

“To adapt, we must reconsider our cropping calendars and make them climate-smart by incorporating these microclimatic changes in rainfall and temperature patterns across states and districts," Chitale observed.

The Met said that the chance of La Niña, which is considered favourable for the Indian monsoon, developing later this month has boosted the prospects in August and September.

La Niña is expected to continue till the end of 2024. Additionally, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which is another factor that influences the Indian monsoon, is expected to be ‘neutral’ till the end of the monsoon season.

Statistically, the Met Department said rainfall over India in August and September would be 106 per cent of the long-period average of 422.8 mm.

The country has so far recorded 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a surplus of two per cent, owing to a wetter-than-normal July after a drier June.

For August, the all-India average rainfall is expected to be ‘normal’ at 94-106 per cent of LPA. The LPA for the month of August alone is 254.9 millimetres.

For August alone, the IMD said while normal to above-normal rains are expected over many parts of India, below-normal rains could also be expected over many areas in southern parts of central and adjoining northern peninsular India, northeast and adjoining areas of east India, and some parts of northwest and south peninsular India.

In the months of August and September combined, below-normal rains might occur over many parts of northeast India and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra, and Kutch, and some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India.

Meanwhile, in July 2024, which ended with a surplus of 9 per cent more rains, the cumulative all-India rainfall was the eighth highest since 2001.

Issued regular forecasts for Kerala, says IMD chief



IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Thursday said the agency had issued regular forecasts for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India and a red alert for Kerala in the early morning of July 30, the day Wayanad district was hit by landslides that killed more than 150 people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Kerala government did not heed the Centre's warning regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains.

Heavy rain-induced landslides claimed over 150 lives in Wayanad district on Tuesday morning (July 30).

Responding to Shah's claim, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the IMD had only issued an orange alert in the district ahead of the landslides. However, he said that the district received over 572 mm of rainfall, which was significantly higher than what was predicted by the IMD.

During an online press conference, the IMD chief said the weather department had issued an extended-range forecast for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India on July 18 and July 25.