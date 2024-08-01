Gurgaon rains: 3 pedestrians electrocuted near Iffco Chowk metro station

Three pedestrians were electrocuted near Iffco Chowk metro station in Gurgaon when they touched a high-tension power cable that had fallen after an uprooted tree fell on it, following heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

The victims, Devendra Bajpai from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Jaipal Yadav from Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh; and Wasim Zaman from Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, were walking on a waterlogged footpath when the accident occurred.

Inspector Ravi Kumar, the station house officer at the DLF police station in Sector 29, reported that the authorities were alerted to the incident around 9.45 pm, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Kumar said, “We reached the spot to find three bodies floating in water. An uprooted tree and a power cable meant to supply power to streetlights were also lying submerged.”



Inspector Kumar reported that authorities suspect a live wire, which broke and fell onto the waterlogged sidewalk along with a tree, caused the three individuals to be electrocuted while they were crossing the area in darkness and heavy rain.



“A team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited reached the spot after disconnecting the power supply of the entire area, only after which the bodies were removed,” he added. The police said that the three bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Delhi faces severe rainfall impact

Meanwhile, in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi, a woman and her child drowned after falling into a flooded drain.



The continuous downpour also caused a building to collapse in the Sabzi Mandi area of North Delhi, resulting in one person being injured. Five fire trucks dispatched to the scene encountered significant traffic delays due to the heavy rain.



Additionally, in Vasant Kunj, a woman sustained injuries when a wall fell. A wall collapse at a private school in Daryaganj during the torrential rain also resulted in damage to several nearby parked cars.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert for Thursday, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning will persist in Delhi until August 5.



Between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Wednesday, the Safdarjung weather station, a key observation point in the capital, reported 79.2 mm of rainfall. Other regions experienced varying amounts of precipitation, with Mayur Vihar receiving 119 mm, Pusa 66.5 mm, Delhi University 77.5 mm, and the Palam observatory recording 43.7 mm.

[With agency inputs]