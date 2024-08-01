Business Standard
India likely to receive above normal rainfall in second half of 2024: IMD

IMD monsoon forecast: Southern and central regions recorded more than average rainfall while east and north-east India recorded 23.3 per cent less rainfall in July

According to the IMD, the first week of August will be marked by good rainfall across India. (Representational Photo)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

India experienced higher-than-normal rainfall in several regions in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Additionally, the IMD forecasted that several parts of the country are expected to record "normal to above-normal rainfall" in the second half of the monsoon season.

"The rainfall over the entire country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) 2024 is most likely to be above normal -- 106 per cent," said the forecast.

According to the Met department, parts of northeast and east India will receive below-normal rainfall in the second half of the monsoon.

It further said that India recorded 9 per cent more rainfall than normal in July. However, July rainfall in the northwest was 14.3 per cent below normal. Deficient rainfall was also recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, adjoining Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rainfall deficits and temp trends
Eastern India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha, also received deficient rainfall in July. The IMD data also revealed that southern and central regions in India recorded more than average rainfall, while the regions in East and Northeast India recorded 23.3 per cent less rainfall.

Regarding temperatures, the IMD reported that India recorded an average mean temperature of 28.65 degrees Celsius and an average minimum temperature of 24.99 degrees Celsius in July, which are the second highest since 1901.

IMD forecast for August
According to the IMD, the first week of August will be marked by good rainfall across India. However, after August 8, there could be a decline in rainfall across India for a few days.

Meanwhile, extreme heavy rains and a red alert have been forecast for Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for the next five days.

Odisha is also likely to receive heavy rain on August 1 and 2. The IMD has issued a yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) for one or two places in the Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur, and Sambalpur districts.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

