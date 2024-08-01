India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that he wants to raise the issue of “water leaks inside the Parliament lobby. (Photo: X@manickamtagore)







water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.

Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha. pic.twitter.com/kNFJ9Ld21d Paper leakage outside,water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha. #Parliament August 1, 2024 Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the notice, Tagore has said that he wants to raise the issue of “water leaks inside the Parliament lobby along the path used by our President of India when entering the new Parliament building." The Virudhunagar MP added that the incident highlights potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion.



"To address this, I propose forming a specialised committee, including MPs from all parties, to inspect the building thoroughly. The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings," reads the adjournment motion notice.



Retweeting Tagore's post on X, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The old Parliament was better than this new one, where even the former MPs could visit. Why not return to the old Parliament until the issues with the new one, built with billions of rupees, are resolved?" Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over "water leaks" inside the Parliament. The notice, filed on Thursday (August 1), proposes the formation of a "specialised committee" to inspect the Parliament building. The Congress MP has also shared a video of water leaks inside the lobby caused by heavy rainfall on Wednesday.In the notice, Tagore has said that he wants to raise the issue of “water leaks inside the Parliament lobby along the path used by our President of India when entering the new Parliament building." The Virudhunagar MP added that the incident highlights potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion."To address this, I propose forming a specialised committee, including MPs from all parties, to inspect the building thoroughly. The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings," reads the adjournment motion notice.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added, "People are questioning whether the water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is part of their well-thought-out design or something else."





जनता पूछ रही है कि भाजपा सरकार में बनी हर नई छत से पानी टपकना, उनकी… इस नई संसद से अच्छी तो वो पुरानी संसद थी, जहाँ पुराने सांसद भी आकर मिल सकते थे। क्यों न फिर से पुरानी संसद चलें, कम-से-कम तब तक के लिए, जब तक अरबों रुपयों से बनी संसद में पानी टपकने का कार्यक्रम चल रहा है।जनता पूछ रही है कि भाजपा सरकार में बनी हर नई छत से पानी टपकना, उनकी… pic.twitter.com/PpJ36k6RJm August 1, 2024

The new Parliament building experienced water leakage issues after Delhi received 147.5 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the official Central Vista website, the construction used 26,045 MT steel, 63,807 MT cement, and around 9,689 cubic metres worth of fly ash. The construction of the Parliamentary building also reportedly generated 2.3 million man-days of employment.

This project was built at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. The main structure was finished by August 28, 2022, while the entire project was completed on May 20, 2023. On May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building amid religious rituals.