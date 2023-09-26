close
Sensex (-0.08%)
65975.00 -49.96
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.45 -0.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
5793.40 + 35.45
Nifty Midcap (0.01%)
40409.05 + 3.35
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44656.60 -109.50
Heatmap

India to set emission reduction mandates, start carbon trading from 2025

Companies which exceed their targets earn carbon credits that can be sold to firms which fall short of their goals

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will set carbon emission reduction targets for four fossil fuel dependent sectors, as the Asian country looks to align its industry with the country's greenhouse emissions reduction target, two government officials said.

The country will fix carbon emission intensity benchmarks and reduction targets for three years for companies in petrochemicals, iron and steel, cement and pulp and paper, two government officials, who did not want to be named, told Reuters. The market trading cycle will be annual, they said.

The companies in the four sectors are also likely to be the first ones to trade on the country's carbon trading market from April 2025, the officials added, which will enable them buy and sell carbon credits to met their goals.

Companies which exceed their targets earn carbon credits that can be sold to firms which fall short of their goals.

"The mandates will be applicable from 2024-25 and the (carbon) trade will start in 2025-26," one top government official said.

The targets will be aligned with the country's emission intensity - the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted for every unit increase of gross domestic product (GDP) - reduction goals submitted to the United Nations, the officials said.

Also Read

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel-making tech

No 'silver bullet' for green transition, needs govt support: Tata Steel CEO

Paper, paperboard imports surges 39% to 409,000 tonnes in Apr-Jun qtr

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Pharma industry needs to focus on innovative products, says Mandaviya

ED tells SC it will not summon Kavitha in Delhi excise case till Nov 20

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC allows Ashish Mishra to meet ailing mother

Former PM Manmohan Singh turns 91: Here is a look at his political career

Cauvery water dispute: What is the dispute, and why has it flared up again?


India has committed to cutting its ratio of greenhouse emissions to gross domestic product by 2030 to 45% of its 2005 level and to net zero by 2070.

The carbon credits will be traded on the proposed carbon market provided under a legislation cleared by the Indian Parliament in December last year.

India's ministries of environment and power did not respond to a query from Reuters.

The proposed Indian carbon market is different from those created in developed countries as they set a limit on emissions and then allocate tradable permits, or credits, to emitter industries.

The targets for reducing each sector's emissions are being set by a committee comprising of key ministries such as environment, power and renewable energy.

The rules and targets for the industries are likely to be announced before December, the two officials said.

India already has a market for trading certificates in above-target energy savings for entities in 13 sectors.

Green energy companies formed a group in October to mediate between the government and industry. They included Adani Green, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, Hero Future Energies, Ayana Renewable Power and global private equity major KKR's Virescent Infra.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Michael Perry)
Topics : India Carbon emissions Steel Industry Petrochemicals industry Paper industry Cement

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon