Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India to work with APDIM to reduce disaster risks across Asia-Pacific

India to work with APDIM to reduce disaster risks across Asia-Pacific

The session concluded with a shared commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region

Nityanand Rai

Rai, who led the Indian delegation, emphasised the country's commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation on disaster risk reduction, working closely with Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific, a government statement said Saturday.

Addressing the 10th Session of the APDIM hosted by India, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Nityanand Rai said India would champion a broad capacity-building agenda during its chairmanship.

Rai, who led the Indian delegation, emphasised the country's commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation.

The outcomes of this meeting will guide APDIM's overall programme of work and also contribute to advancing the goals of the Sendai Framework and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the statement said.

 

The minister said that under India's chairmanship and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will champion a comprehensive capacity-building agenda, covering risk assessment, geospatial applications, impact-based forecasting, early warning dissemination and climate-resilient infrastructure planning.

Also Read

floods, flood, flooding

Climate disasters killed 80K, hit 1.3 billion in India since 1995: Report

Cyclone, Cyclone Shaheen

Super Typhoon Fung-wong kills two, displaces over a million in Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi, Philippines Typhoon, Typhoon

Philippines declares emergency after typhoon leaves 241 dead, missing

Cyclone

Cyclone fury fading: Storm intensity dips even as Bay of Bengal stays pronepremium

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 66 in Philippine province still reeling from quake

"India reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with APDIM and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific. The partnership with UN ESCAP, APDIM, and other multilateral forums is guided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 10-Point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction," the statement said.

It said the agenda emphasises investments at the local level, leveraging technology, fostering networks among universities and research centres, strengthening risk data and promoting regional cooperation.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.

"During the deliberations, the specific agenda of Governing Council discussions was on previous year activities on APDIM; activities to be undertaken in 2026 and strategic work plan 20206-2030," it said.

The 10th session of the Governing Council was attended by delegation heads and representatives from member states, including Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Turkey, along with observer representatives from Tajikistan.

Stephen Cooper, Director of Administration at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP); Letizia Rossano, Director of APDIM; Mostafa Mohanghegh, Senior Coordinator of APDIM; and other officials from the APDIM Secretariat, Iran, and observer organisations also attended the session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Powerful groups diverting focus from illegal immigrants: Biren Singh

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Smog blankets Delhi as multiple hotspots record 'severe' air quality

MGNREGA

Centre approves increasing MGNREGA work limit to 150 days in J&K for FY26

Wing commander Namansh Syal

Who was Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, the IAF pilot killed in Dubai Tejas crash?

PM Modi with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

PM Modi, Australia's Albanese meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss ties

Topics : Natural Disasters Disaster management Asia-Pacific United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon