Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Climate disasters killed 80K, hit 1.3 billion in India since 1995: Report

Climate disasters killed 80K, hit 1.3 billion in India since 1995: Report

In 2024 alone, India was hit by heavy monsoon rains and flash floods that impacted more than eight million people, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tripura, the report said

floods, flood, flooding

The report said the country's losses stemmed largely from repeated floods, cyclones, droughts and heat waves that have intensified with global warming | Representative Image (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India ranks ninth globally among countries most impacted by climate disasters over the past three decades, with nearly 430 extreme weather events killing more than 80,000 people, according to a new report.

The Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2026 released by the environment think tank Germanwatch at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on Tuesday said climate disasters affected 1.3 billion people and caused economic losses worth almost USD 170 billion from 1995 to 2024.

The report said the country's losses stemmed largely from repeated floods, cyclones, droughts and heat waves that have intensified with global warming.

Events such as the 1998 Gujarat cyclone, the 1999 Odisha super cyclone, the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and recent deadly heat waves are among those that contributed to India's high ranking on the index, it said.

 

The report said India's situation represents a "continuous threat" rather than isolated disasters, as recurring weather extremes have steadily eroded development gains and undermined livelihoods.

Also Read

Cyclone, Cyclone Shaheen

Super Typhoon Fung-wong kills two, displaces over a million in Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi, Philippines Typhoon, Typhoon

Philippines declares emergency after typhoon leaves 241 dead, missing

Cyclone

Cyclone fury fading: Storm intensity dips even as Bay of Bengal stays pronepremium

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 66 in Philippine province still reeling from quake

earthquake

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal, no damage reported

It said that India's vast population and high exposure to monsoon variability make it particularly vulnerable, with extreme events often affecting millions each year.

In 2024 alone, India was hit by heavy monsoon rains and flash floods that impacted more than eight million people, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tripura, the report said.

It said floods and storms were the most damaging events globally last year, accounting for nearly half of all people affected and inflicting billions in losses.

Globally, Germanwatch said more than 9,700 extreme weather events between 1995 and 2024 claimed over 8.3 lakh lives, affected nearly 5.7 billion people and caused direct economic damage of around USD 4.5 trillion.

Dominica was the most-affected country in the past three decades, followed by Myanmar, Honduras, Libya, Haiti, Grenada, Philippines, Nicaragua, India and Bahamas.

Developing countries, the think tank said, remained disproportionately affected due to lower coping capacity and limited resources for adaptation.

The report stressed that while El Nio conditions influenced weather patterns in 2024, human-induced climate change played a decisive role in intensifying heat waves, storms and floods worldwide.

Scientific studies cited in the report found that climate change made many of these events more likely and more severe, including prolonged spells of dangerous heat that affected billions.

The report warned that such frequent disasters are becoming the "new normal" for many developing nations, including India, demanding urgent and well-funded adaptation measures.

It said repeated losses strain public finances and weaken the ability of communities to recover, pushing many deeper into poverty.

Germanwatch said that the findings of the Climate Risk Index should be seen as a reminder for global leaders meeting at COP30 to close the gap in climate finance and accelerate efforts to reduce emissions and strengthen resilience.

It said the growing economic and human costs underline the need for countries like India to prioritise adaptation planning, early warning systems and the protection of vulnerable groups.

The think tank also acknowledged data limitations in the analysis, noting that some countries, particularly in the Global South, may be underrepresented due to incomplete reporting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Antonio Guterres

UN chief Guterres condoles Red Fort blast deaths, calls for full probe

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

LIVE news updates: US Supreme Court extends order blocking full SNAP payments

Electric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

Centre approves 1,000 electric buses for Pune under PM E-DRIVE scheme

New York, USA

Upcoming NYC literary festival to showcase Mahakumbh, rise of Indians in US

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Delhi blast: Probe on as city remains on high alert; key arrests made

Topics : Natural Disasters disaster deaths Disaster Climate report Floods in India landslide Indian monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon