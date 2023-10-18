close
India, UK free trade deal unlikely to finalise by month end: Report

Both sides already missed the Diwali deadline last year former set by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom are unlikely to finalise their much-anticipated trade deal by the end of this month, primarily due to unresolved issues over market access in the services sector, according to a Financial Times report. The deadline set for Diwali last year by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already passed, and with general elections looming in both nations next year, time for reaching an agreement is running out.

The delay is partly attributed to challenges in opening up Indian markets to British professional services, such as law and accountancy firms, the Financial Times report stated, citing unnamed British officials. "Negotiators don't see this deal as a game-changer. The draft agreement hasn't broken new ground in areas like legal services," it added.

Expectations had been high that the free trade agreement would be signed in New Delhi by the end of the month in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. However, the likelihood now appears slim.

In response to a query, a spokesperson for the British High Commission told Business Standard, "The UK and India are working towards an ambitious trade agreement that is fair, balanced and in the best interests of both nations."

Negotiations are in their final stages, with both sides keen to resolve outstanding issues. Last week, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal indicated that the talks were at an 'advanced stage'.

The UK is eyeing greater access to Indian markets, particularly in telecommunications, legal and financial services, while India is seeking a more liberal migration policy for its skilled workers. Other points of contention include the UK's demand for lower tariffs on whisky and automobiles, as well as chapters on rules of origin and intellectual property rights.

A source familiar with the matter said, "Most issues, including non-trade matters such as digital trade, gender and labour, have been settled. The main challenges remain in the area of goods and services."

In August, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch expressed her commitment to a mutually beneficial agreement, stating that she was working closely with her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal. "The hardest part of any negotiation comes at the end. We are now in the final stages," Badenoch commented at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial in Jaipur.

Topics : UK India FTA free trade agreement

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

