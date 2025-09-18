Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India, US begin new era of space cooperation with Moon and Mars missions

India, US begin new era of space cooperation with Moon and Mars missions

At India House, the event India-USA Space Collaboration celebrated milestones like the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite and Axiom Mission-4, which took astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore were joined by India’s Gaganyatri(Astronaut) Shubhanshu Shukla for a panel discussion at India House

Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, described the partnership as a dynamic platform for advancing scientific exploration, technology development and commercial cooperation | Image: X/@IndianEmbassyUS

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the US signalled the beginning of a new phase of space partnership at a special event hosted by the Embassy of India in Washington DC, with officials and astronauts highlighting how decades of cooperation are now paving the way for missions to the Moon and Mars.

An event, titled India-USA Space Collaboration: The Frontiers of a Futuristic Partnership, was held at India House on Monday and celebrated recent milestones, including the joint NASAISRO NISAR satellite and the Axiom Mission-4, which carried Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station.

Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, described the partnership as a dynamic platform for advancing scientific exploration, technology development and commercial cooperation.

 

He said India's space programme has emerged as a global leader in cost-effective exploration, and joint efforts with the US could push the boundaries of human spaceflight in the decades ahead.

Dr Karen St Germain, Director of NASA's Earth Science Division, in her address called the NISAR mission a model of international collaboration" that demonstrated how pooling expertise could accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

Also Read

mars

Nasa Rover finds Mars rocks that may be signs of ancient microbial life

Lunar Eclipse, Full Moon

Lunar Eclipse: India to witness 'Blood Moon' today; know time, precautions

Nasa acting administrator, Sean Duffy, Nasa

Duffy vows Nasa will beat China to moon, says 'I'll be damned' if not

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump likely to move Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama

ISRO

Isro charts plan for Mars landing, Moon base and deep-space missions

In one of the highlights of the evening, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore joined a virtual panel alongside Shukla. During the panel discussion titled, Moments in Orbit", they shared candid stories of training, life aboard the International Space Station and the changing face of human spaceflight.

Shukla said his journey was a testament to the strength of international partnerships and India's growing role in global space exploration.

The event, according to an embassy press release, drew representatives from government, space agencies, industry, academia and think tanks. Discussions underscored how IndiaUS collaboration has moved beyond satellite launches and data sharing to opening new frontiers in commercial space ventures and crewed missions.

Analysts say the deepening space ties also carry strategic weight, as both countries seek to counter China's growing ambitions in outer space, while broadening opportunities for private industry.

For India, experts note, the partnership brings recognition of its rapidly advancing capabilitiesfrom Chandrayaan's Moon landing to its upcoming Gaganyaan missionas New Delhi positions itself as a major player in the global space economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

From Trump to Putin: Global leaders ring PM Modi on his 75th birthday

girl child marriage

Despite ban, girl child marriage persists, villages drive higher sharepremium

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Landslide

Uttarakhand rains leave 2,500 tourists stranded; CM vows quick relief

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin slams Delhi dominance, defends DMK's use of 'union govt' term

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

₹3.6 trillion given to 22 states under 50-year loan, says FM Sitharaman

Topics : ISRO space space technology NASA moon mission Isro projects US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon