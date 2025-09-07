Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lunar Eclipse: India to witness 'Blood Moon' today; know time, precautions

Sep 07 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

The total lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place today, offering the skywatchers a rare and mesmerising celestial spectacle.

A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon.

During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.'

While talking to ANI, Priest Mahendra Nath said that the Lunar Eclipse will take place from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am today.

"There will be a lunar eclipse from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am today. The lunar eclipse will touch down from 9:57 pm. Its liberation will be at 1:26 am. The Sutak of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:57 pm," said Priest Mahendra Nath.

 

While cautioning the people about the Lunar Eclipse, the Priest said that no one should consume food except the "elderly", "sick" and "pregnant women."

As for the Lunar Eclipse effect on the horoscope, Priest Mahendra Nath says that the Lunar Eclipse will be falling on the Aquarius. Hence, he advises the Aquarius zodiac sign people to practice caution and chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to reduce its effect on their health.

"At the time of the lunar eclipse, no one should eat food except the elderly, the sick and pregnant women. This eclipse is falling on the Aquarius zodiac sign. Its effect will be especially on the Aquarius sign. Those born in Aquarius should be cautious and chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra as much as possible so that its effect on their health will not be adverse," said Priest Mahendra Nath.

However, Mahendra Nath calls the upcoming Lunar Eclipse advantageous for the individuals with the zodiac signs of Aries, Scorpio and Sagittarius.

"The auspicious results of this eclipse are auspicious for Aries, Scorpio and Sagittarius, but it will have adverse effects on the remaining zodiac signs," said Mahendra Nath.

According to the Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, the Lunar Eclipse will last for 48 minutes.

While talking to ANI, he said, "In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm...The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm. It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes."

This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

