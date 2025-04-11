Friday, April 11, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US, EU trade talks moving forward with 'India first' approach: Piyush Goyal

US, EU trade talks moving forward with 'India first' approach: Piyush Goyal

Amid Trump's tariff threats looming across the world, Goyal further stated that India does not negotiate under pressure

Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the Italy-India Business Forum in New Delhi, Goyal also addressed the status of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA).| (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India’s bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States is progressing with an ‘India first’ approach, and that the government is taking steps to safeguard national interests, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
Amid tariff threats from former US President Donald Trump looming across global trade discussions, Goyal reiterated that India does not engage in negotiations under pressure.
 
“I have said it many times before that we do not negotiate at gunpoint. Timely restrictions are good as they encourage us to talk swiftly, but until we are able to protect the interests of the country and people, it is never good to be hasty,” Goyal told reporters when asked about the progress of the deal, as quoted by PTI.
 
 
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he would like the trade agreement with the US to be finalised urgently. 

Goyal calls for faster progress in EU trade deal

Speaking at the Italy-India Business Forum in New Delhi, Goyal also addressed the status of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA). He said that trade talks advance meaningfully only when both sides are sensitive to each other’s concerns and needs.
 
Goyal pointed out that trade with the EU faces several hurdles due to non-tariff barriers. He stressed that concrete steps must be taken to accelerate the conclusion of the FTA between India and the EU, which he said would help strengthen economic ties on both sides.
 

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

