Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Nothing is just trade, it's personal', says EAM Jaishankar on trade war

'Nothing is just trade, it's personal', says EAM Jaishankar on trade war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the world is heading towards a period of sharp competition and contestation, where the planning is going to be much harder for different countries

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the raging tariff war that has put world trade in a Catch-22 situation, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said, “Nothing is only trade anymore. Nothing is purely business anymore. Everything is also personal...” Jaishankar said this describing India’s position amid the US and China trade war, at the Carnegie India Global Technology Summit in New Delhi.
 
Speaking on the US-China rivalry and India’s position within it, Jaishankar said, “We’ve actually seen both extremes.”
 
“Our experiences (with respect to US-China relations) are very different. We've actually seen both extremes. For the first few decades after independence- there was very sharp contestation between the US and China, and we got caught in the middle of it. And then, even worse, a deep collaboration between the US and China and being at the wrong end of it,” Jaishankar said.
 
 
Jaishankar further said that the world is heading towards a period of sharp competition and contestation, where the planning is going to be much harder for different countries.
 
“...in the past, we could insulate sectors, saying, you know, this doesn’t matter; this is only trade, it’s not political, it’s not defence, it’s not sensitive. I think what is our definition of what is sensitive has expanded. Nothing is only trade anymore. Nothing is purely business anymore. Everything is also personal,” he said.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to deliver keynote address at ninth Global Technology Summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to address inaugural session of Global Technology Summit today

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

India-China ties moving in positive direction, more to be done: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India aims to negotiate US trade deal by fall: Jaishankar on Trump tariffs

S Jaishankar, UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed

Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed in Delhi

 

US-China trade war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (IST), after announcing a pause on tariffs on several trading partners for 90 days, ended up slapping 125 per cent additional tariffs on China, totalling it to 145 per cent. China, however, responded with retaliatory tariffs saying that it will ‘fight to the end’. 
China has also been trying to rally support from other nations against Trump’s tariffs.
   
An ‘urgency’ for US-India trade deal
Speaking about the much anticipated bilateral trade deal with the US, Jaishankar said that India has geared up for a “very high degree of urgency”.
“This time around, we are certainly geared up for a very high degree of urgency. We see a window here and we want to seize that window. Our trade teams are really charged up. This is normally a complaint which in the past was made about us, that we are the guys slowing it down. Today, it is the other way around. We are trying to communicate that urgency on all three accounts,” he said.
 

More From This Section

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

High-security cell, tight watch: Inside NIA's custody of Tahawwur Rana

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

Tahawwur Rana said 'Indians deserved it' after 26/11: US govt confirms

United Nations

India to give $990,000 aid to Sierra Leone for differently abled persons

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

Tahawwur Rana extradition: US says it supports India's pursuit of justice

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft sorties, 6 naval vessels near territory

Topics : S Jaishankar bilateral ties Trump tariffs US China US India relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon