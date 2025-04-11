Friday, April 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kashi emerging as new health capital with better care access: PM Modi

Kashi emerging as new health capital with better care access: PM Modi

He further noted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has saved crores of rupees for lakhs of families in Uttar Pradesh

Narendra Modi, modi

Friday, April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various projects, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to several senior citizens and highlighted the sense of satisfaction evident on their faces, calling it a testament to the scheme's success.

"The concerns families have had for their elders' healthcare and recalled the difficulties faced across Purvanchal 10-11 years ago regarding medical treatment. There have been drastic improvements in the region. Kashi is now becoming a health capital," PM Modi said in Varanasi.

He remarked that advanced hospitals, once limited to cities like Delhi and Mumbai, are now accessible near people's homes and emphasized that "this is the essence of development--bringing facilities closer to the people."

 

Emphasising the significant strides made in healthcare over the past decade, not only increasing the number of hospitals but also enhancing the dignity of patients, PM Modi highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme as a boon for the poor, providing not just treatment but also instilling confidence.

He remarked that thousands in Varanasi and lakhs across Uttar Pradesh have benefited from the scheme, with every treatment, operation, and relief marking a new beginning in their lives.

Also Read

modi, narendra modi, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi

Kashi undergone significant changes in last 11 years, says CM Yogi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi visits Varanasi, urges strict action in recent gang-rape case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit UP, MP on April 11; to launch projects worth ₹3,880 crore

Sri Krishna Janamsthan, Mughal-era mosque in Mathura

Won't stop volunteers from aiding revival of temples in Mathura, Kashi: RSS

Champions Trophy

Varanasi cricket fans perform 'aarti', pray for India's victory in CT final

He further noted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has saved crores of rupees for lakhs of families in Uttar Pradesh, as the government has taken responsibility for their healthcare.

Recalling his promise of free treatment for senior citizens, which led to the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, the Prime Minister highlighted that this initiative ensures free treatment for every senior citizen above 70 years of age, regardless of their income.

He remarked that Varanasi has issued the highest number of Vay Vandana cards, with nearly 50,000 cards distributed.

PM Modi emphasized that this is not just a statistic but a commitment to service, eliminating the need for families to sell land, take loans, or face helplessness for medical treatment.

He assured that with the Ayushman card, the government now bears the financial responsibility for their healthcare.

The Prime Minister highlighted the remarkable transformation of Kashi's infrastructure and facilities, which have earned widespread praise from visitors.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi.

PM Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

The Prime Minister also transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

₹1.73 trn in rail projects sanctioned for Maharashtra: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Supreme Court

'Think of people's rights too': SC slams ED over bid to move NAN scam case

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Padma awards 2026: Nominations, recommendations open; deadline July 31

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

NIA will decide where Rana will be taken for probe, says CM Fadnavis

Topics : Narendra Modi Varanasi Ayushman Bharat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon