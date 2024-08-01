Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, Vietnam adopt new action plan to expand strategic partnership

Vietnam is India's important partner in our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, PM Modi said

Modi, Narendra Modi, Pham Minh Chinh, Pham Minh, Chinh, Pham

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh during a joint press statement after their meeting, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Vietnam on Thursday firmed up a new action plan to expand their strategic ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that both sides will work towards a free and rules-based Indo-Pacific and that New Delhi supports development and not "expansionism".
After his wide-ranging talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Modi said the agreed USD 300 million credit line for Vietnam will strengthen the Southeast Asian nation's maritime security.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night on a three-day visit that is aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries.
"We have adopted a new plan of action to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic cooperation," Modi said in his media statement in presence of Chinh.
Modi said both sides will continue cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Vietnam is India's important partner in our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, he said.

More From This Section

Crops expected to get higher rainfall over remainder of Monsoon season

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPS protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Wayanad landslides: Massive rescue ops underway; 256 dead, 191 missing

Considering terrain, only 19-seater planes can fly to Kargil: Govt

"We support development, not expansionism (Hum vistarbad nahi, vikasvad ka samarthan karte hei)," Modi said.
The comments came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi said various dimensions of India-Vietnam relations have both expanded and deepened in the last one decade.
In the last 10 years, we have transformed our relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he said.
"We held extensive talks on all aspects of mutual cooperation and initiated steps towards the framework of future cooperation," he said, adding the two countries have adopted a new plan of action to further strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation.
Modi said both sides have decided that cooperation will be strengthened on counter-terrorism and cyber security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Australian, Vietnamese PMs elevate their nations' economic relations

Monsoon rains: IMD chief defends Kerala, U'khand, HP rainfall warnings

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects rescue, relief ops in rain-affected areas

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from record high, Nifty below 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

Topics : India Vietnam ties Vietnam India-Vietnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon