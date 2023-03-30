close

India won't tolerate foreign intervention: Anurag Thakur on Germany tweet

Anurag Thakur slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his tweet thanking Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his tweet thanking Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, saying "India will not tolerate any foreign intervention".

Taking to Twitter, Thakur shared a screenshot of Singh's tweet and wrote: "Disgrace to nation, @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi don't believe to fight India's democratic, political and legal battle within country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter. But New India headed by @narendramodi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention."

Earlier on Thursday, Singh had shared a post and thanked the German Foreign Ministry for remarks on Rahul Gandhi's sentencing and subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Singh had tweeted: "Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi."

Commented for the first time on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said, "We have taken note of the verdict, suspension from Parliament, and appeal will show whether verdict stands and suspension has basis. It expects standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to apply in Rahul Gandhi's case."

Topics : Anurag Thakur | Germany

