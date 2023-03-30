close

Rousing welcome for Kharge on maiden visit to Kerala as Congress chief

Kharge arrived in the state to take part in the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Sathyagraha

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge was on Thursday was given a rousing welcome at the airport here when he arrived on his maiden visit to Kerala after taking over the post.

Kharge was received by top party leaders and when he came out of the airport, he was accorded a traditional welcome by the party workers and it was with great difficulty that he was able to enter his vehicle.

Incidentally, it was Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor who contested against Kharge, but lost by a large margin.

Kharge arrived in the state to take part in the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Sathyagraha.

mallikarjun kharge | Kerala | Congress

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

