Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Ambassador, Nepal's HM Lamichhane discuss security, border crimes

Ambassador Srivastava underlined the need for strengthening border management mechanisms to check small crimes and human trafficking in the border area through coordinated efforts, it said

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday discussed with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane security mechanisms between the two countries and the need for strengthening border management to check small crimes as well as human trafficking.
Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Lamichhane at the Home Ministry in Singhdurbar here and the two sides during the meeting discussed the "efforts needed to further consolidate deep, wide and diversified people to people relations between the two countries based on historical ties and geographical proximity, according to the Home Minister secretariat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The two sides agreed on the view that criminal activities have come under control despite having an open border between the two countries through effective coordination between the security mechanisms of the two countries, a statement said.
Ambassador Srivastava underlined the need for strengthening border management mechanisms to check small crimes and human trafficking in the border area through coordinated efforts, it said.
Srivastava expressed India's willingness to provide grant assistance for reconstruction works in earthquake-hit Jajarkot and Rukm West districts of western Nepal and provide specialised training to Nepal Police.
Lamichhane underlined the need to expand and upgrade mechanisms in the border area for testing doses of pesticides in the fruits and vegetables imported from India to make them reliable, according to sources from the Home Ministry.
On the occasion, Ambassador Srivastava also expressed India's willingness to provide resource materials to Nepal for strengthening security and controlling terrorist activities", underlining that a "secured Nepal is important for India's security.

Also Read

Nepal's former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor

Nepal's ex-captain Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8-year jail in rape case

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: History, importance, and more

NIA conducts raids in human trafficking cases, Myanmar national detained

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Modi govt has taken many women-centric decisions, says FM Sitharaman

Indian-origin eminent mathematician Dr T N Subramaniam dies in US

As many as 94 new Indian entrants to Hurun global billionaires list

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day-long hunger strike for Ladakh statehood

'IAF's Gagan Shakti exercise from Apr 1, Army providing logistical support'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ambassador Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon