Indian Army rescues over 1,200 stranded tourists in eastern Sikkim

The rescue mission was conducted by the Trishakti Corps of the army, and the tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals

indian army,sikkim

Tourists being shifted to a safer place after they were rescued from the high-altitude areas where they were stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather, in eastern Sikkim, Thursday.

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
The Indian Army has rescued 1,217 tourists stranded in high-altitude areas in eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, officials said on Thursday.
The rescue mission was conducted by the Trishakti Corps of the army, and the tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, they said.
The rescue and relief operation by the army, which commenced on December 13 continued till early morning hours of December 14. A total of 1,217 tourists were evacuated from the forward areas of East Sikkim to an army transit facility, an official said.
The army in concert with civil administration ensured that all tourists were evacuated back to Gangtok despite the sleet on the roads, which presented a challenge to the entire rescue effort, he said.
Soldiers had even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, the officials added.

Topics : Sikkim Indian Army

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

