Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian banks recovered over Rs 14k cr, twice he owed, claims Vijay Mallya

Indian banks recovered over Rs 14k cr, twice he owed, claims Vijay Mallya

As per the annual report of the ministry, a complete amount of attached properties worth Rs 14,131.6 crore has been successfully restored to the Public Sector Banks in the case of Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to esrtwhile Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has claimed that Indian banks have got access to his properties worth Rs 14,131.6 crore, more than twice the amount that he owed to public sector banks.

Mallya cited purported reference to the details of restoration done by the Enforcement Directorate against wilful defaulters in the Finance Ministry's annual report 2024-25 to say that banks have already recovered Rs 14,131.8 crore against Rs 6,203 crore awarded by the Debt Recovery Tribunal.

"Finally, against aT judgment debt of Rs 6,203 crore, admitted recovery of Rs 14,131.8 crore, which will be evidence in my UK bankruptcy annulment application. Wonder what banks will say in an English Court," Mallya said in a post on X.

 

Sharing details of fugitive economic offenders, including Mallya and 10 others, the report said a total of 44 extradition requests have been sent to various countries in respect of 36 individuals.

As per the annual report of the ministry, a complete amount of attached properties worth Rs 14,131.6 crore has been successfully restored to the Public Sector Banks in the case of Vijay Mallaya.

Also Read

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Vijay Mallya pursues annulment of UK bankruptcy order over 'unreal quality'

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Vijay Mallya's appeal to overturn bankruptcy order return to London HC

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Rs 14,131.6 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya's asset sales: FM Sitharaman

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

After Trump, EU seeks zero tariff from India on car imports: Report

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 2,200 pts to 73,200 on tariff tumult; VIX soars 65%

The efforts of the ED have resulted in successful representation before Competent Court abroad in the extradition of various fugitive economic offenders and other accused, the report said.

"In this regard, it is pertinent to mention that the UK Court has approved extradition of few high profile accused persons to India following effective representation of the Directorate in coordination with other LEAs (law enforcement agencies) and Indian mission abroad," it said.

TheT bench of Bengaluru in 2017 had ordered the SBI-led consortium of banks to start the process of recovering Rs 6,203 crore, at an annual interest rate of 11.5 per cent, from embattled Mallya and his companies in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to esrtwhile Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks.

India has been seeking Mallya's extradition from the UK. He had in the past offered to repay 100 per cent of "public money" but accused the banks and government of refusing his offer.

In February, a London Court heard a set of complicated arguments involving a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India seeking repayment of an estimated judgment debt of around GBP 1.05 billion owed by the 69-year-old businessman's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: US President Trump has wrecked stock markets, says Rahul Gandhi

Kunal Kamra

Madras HC extends Kunal Kamra's interim protection in Shinde remarks case

John Camm

Who is 'N John Camm', fake doctor linked to 7 deaths in Madhya Pradesh?

Supreme Court, SC

SC to consider urgent listing of pleas challenging validity of Waqf Act

Wikipedia

'Wikipedia operator challenges Indian court order to take down content'

Topics : Vijay Mallya case Indian Banks public sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon