'Wikipedia operator challenges Indian court order to take down content'

Last week's Delhi High Court ruling came after Indian news agency ANI sued the US platform last year

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

The operator of online encyclopedia Wikipedia has challenged a New Delhi court's order to remove statements deemed defamatory from its page on a domestic news website, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Last week's Delhi High Court ruling came after Indian news agency ANI sued the US platform last year, citing a Wikipedia description that it faced criticism for being a government "propaganda tool" and sought removal of such statements.

Wikipedia's operator, Wikimedia, has sought an appeal before a larger panel of judges of the same court, said the two sources, who sought anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. 

 

Wikimedia did not immediately respond to email messages to seek comment.

Reuters owns a 26 per cent stake in ANI, and has previously said it is not involved in ANI's business practices or operations.

The Wikimedia Foundation is the second major tech platform, following X, to become embroiled in Indian court battles over orders to take down content in recent years.

X is separately contesting government orders to block some posts about Indian farmers' protests in 2021.  Indian news agency ANI last year sued Wikimedia for defamation in the Delhi High Court over the way in which the news agency was described on the platform, which is run by a community of volunteer editors. ANI said in its lawsuit it was being described on its Wikipedia page as an agency facing criticism for being a "propaganda tool" for the government.

 
Edits that reflected the "true and correct" position were removed by the platform, it said. 

 

 

Topics : Supreme Court Wikipedia Copyright rules

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

