Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

The massive drug haul, part of a broader crackdown, is believed to be the biggest-ever drug consignment seized by the Indian Coast Guard

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized around five tons of narcotics from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters, believed to be the biggest-ever drug consignment confiscated by the maritime law enforcement agency.
 
Defence officials confirmed that this drug haul is likely the biggest drug bust in the history of the ICG. Details about the operation are still being awaited.
 
Crackdown on drug smugglings
 
This seizure is part of a series of successful drug interception operations carried out by anti-narcotics agencies. Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), conducted a major operation in Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast. During this operation, authorities seized 700 kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested eight Iranian nationals. The operation, codenamed ‘Sagar Manthan - 4,’ was based on precise intelligence inputs. The Navy used its maritime patrol assets to identify and intercept the vessel involved in trafficking.
 
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the operation as a “stellar example” of the government’s dedication to fighting drug smuggling and the effective coordination among various agencies.
 
Success of Indian agencies in combating smuggling

This latest seizure contributes to a broader effort by Indian authorities to combat the increasing drug trade through maritime routes. In total, anti-narcotics agencies have confiscated approximately 3,500 kilograms of drugs this year alone. The seizures have led to the arrest of 11 Iranian and 14 Pakistani nationals involved in drug trafficking operations. These foreign nationals are currently in custody, awaiting trial.
 
The Indian government remains committed to curbing drug trafficking, with law enforcement agencies focusing on dismantling cartels and ensuring that individuals involved in such illicit activities face stringent legal action.  

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

