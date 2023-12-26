Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian investors put in $335 mn as FDI in Dubai during Jan-June: Report

The foreign direct investments (FDI) into Dubai from Indian companies stood at $541 million in the entire 2022, real estate consultant Vestian said

The booming residential pipeline suggests that chronic oversupply will remain a key vulnerability for Dubai, one of seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.

India has outnumbered Canada and Latvia with investments in a total of 123 projects.

Indian companies made FDI investments of $ 335 million in Dubai during January-June, Vestian on Tuesday said.
The foreign direct investments (FDI) into Dubai from Indian companies stood at $ 541 million in the entire 2022, real estate consultant Vestian said citing data of the Department of Economic Development, Dubai FDI.
"Dubai witnessed significant investments (FDI) from Indian investors, amounting to $ 1.6 billion between 2020 and H1 (January-June) 2023. Dubai's strategic location along with tax-friendly policies act as a key incentive for Indian investors and business owners who are looking to expand into new markets," Vestian said in a statement.
In the first six months of 2023, India was amongst the top countries investing in Dubai with a cumulative investment of $ 335 million, it said.
In terms of investments in the number of projects, India has outnumbered Canada and Latvia with investments in a total of 123 projects.

