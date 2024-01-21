Indian plane not involved in Afghanistan aircraft crash, says Ministry

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday said Indian aircraft was not involved in a plane crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," the ministry said in a post on X.

A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Afghanistan's television network Tolo News claimed that an Indian passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province.

Quoting the head of the department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan, Zabihullah Amiri, Tolo News also said that a team has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.