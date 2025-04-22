Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian to be charged for outraging cabin crew's modesty on Singapore flight

Indian to be charged for outraging cabin crew's modesty on Singapore flight

The police were alerted to the incident at 12.05 pm on February 28, after a 28-year-old female cabin crew member was allegedly molested during the flight

flights, planes

The man will be charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 20-year-old Indian national will be charged in Singapore on Tuesday for allegedly outraging the modesty of a cabin crew member aboard an aircraft bound for the city-state.

The police were alerted to the incident at 12.05 pm on February 28, after a 28-year-old female cabin crew member was allegedly molested during the flight.

According to a police statement on Monday, preliminary investigations revealed that the crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor.

As she bent down to pick it up, the 20-year-old man allegedly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and pushed her into the lavatory with him, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

 

The female passenger, who witnessed the incident, intervened and helped the crew member out of the lavatory immediately.

Also Read

chaos at Delhi airport

Sunday chaos: Why flight delays keep troubling flyers at Delhi airport?

flights, planes

Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport T2 shut for maintenance works; flight ops moved to T1

flights, planes

Thiruvananthapuram airport to halt flights on April 11 for divine crossover

PremiumFlights

Indian carriers set to operate 5.5% more flights this summer season

The matter was reported to the cabin supervisor, and the man was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division after the plane landed at Changi Airport.

The police did not disclose the name of the airline.

The man will be charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

The commander of the Airport Police Division, Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, said: We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.

The police remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers on board from any form of sexual harassment or assault, the report quoted Malathi as saying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari

BJP's double-engine govt in Rajasthan is forever: Dy CM Diya Kumari

El nino, heatwave

Heatwave grips North and Central India; IMD issues yellow alert till Apr 25

Mahesh Babu

ED summons actor Mahesh Babu for questioning in money laundering case

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Efforts on to restore highway, aid flash flood victims: Omar Abdullah

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Manjinder Sirsa orders crackdown on polluters amid worsening air in Delhi

Topics : flights Indians abroad Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon