Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manjinder Sirsa orders crackdown on polluters amid worsening air in Delhi

Manjinder Sirsa orders crackdown on polluters amid worsening air in Delhi

Chairing an emergency review meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), he expressed concern over the rising AQI levels

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Sirsa directed authorities to identify and take action against highly polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday directed authorities to identify and take action against highly polluting industries, institutions and construction sites.

Chairing an emergency review meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), he expressed concern over the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

He issued strict instructions to officials to crack down on sources of pollution and ensure time-bound implementation of mitigation measures.

Sirsa directed authorities to identify and take action against highly polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites, and suspend works at construction sites found violating dust control norms.

 

According to a statement, the minister told officials to deploy water sprinklers and anti-smog guns at major construction sites and pollution hotspots. He also underlined the need for real-time air quality monitoring in vulnerable zones, such as areas around schools and hospitals.

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

6 air monitoring stations to be set up in Delhi; JNU, IGNOU among new sites

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi to install six new air quality monitoring stations for winter: Sirsa

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 130pts higher at 79,540; Nifty at 24,150; Tata Steel, JSW Steel gain

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Alphabet to move Google Pixel production to India amid US tariffs on Vietnam

US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth

Trump defends Hegseth amid Pentagon turmoil, Signal chat leak probe

"Environmental responsibility is not on one department but a collective duty of all," Sirsa said during the meeting as he called for strong inter-departmental coordination to mitigate the problem.

He also instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and DPCC teams to submit daily progress reports and warned of strict penal action against repeat violators. "Delhi cannot afford delay or complacency. Every officer must treat this as a health emergency," he said.

Sirsa also emphasised the need to tackle dust pollution from unpaved roads and open dumping points, and directed officials to intensify public awareness campaigns, particularly targeting RWAs, market associations, and construction agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bharat Ane Nenu is already a roaring hit

ED summons actor Mahesh Babu for questioning in money laundering case

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Porsche case: Medical body suspends licences of doctors over blood swap

electric bus

Delhi to expand bus fleet with 2,080 electric vehicles, retire 1K old ones

Mumbai

PM10 levels in Mumbai unsafe not just in winter but in summer too: Study

Pope Francis and PM Modi

India announces 3-day state mourning on passing of Pope Francis

Topics : Air Quality Index Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon