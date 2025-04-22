Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heatwave grips North and Central India; IMD issues yellow alert till Apr 25

Heatwave grips North and Central India; IMD issues yellow alert till Apr 25

IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degree celsius in plains, 37 degree celsius in coastal areas, and 30 degree celsius in hilly regions

The heatwave in northern and central India is linked to the absence of pre-monsoon showers, clear skies, and dry northwesterly winds.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for several parts of North India and issued heatwave warning for Northern and Central India on Tuesday. 
 
‘Yellow alert’ has been issued for multiple states including South Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Vidarbha. These areas now fall under the yellow alert from IMD - till April 25.
 
While the heatwave is expected to continue in some regions, areas such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are likely to experience hot and humid conditions through April 25.
 
IMD issues heatwave warning
 
In its daily weather briefing, IMD said, “A fresh spell of heatwave conditions is likely to affect Vidarbha during 21st-23rd April.”
 

Yellow alert across the India
 
Northeastern states like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram are likely to get heavy rain. The IMD has also said that places like Mahe and Kerala may see scattered rain. Other parts of South India could get strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.
 
In Uttarakhand, there may be lightning, strong winds, and some hailstorms today. The IMD also mentioned that a weather system called a "Western Disturbance" is forming over West Iran and nearby areas. 
 
Why this weather pattern?
 
The heatwave in northern and central India is linked to the absence of pre-monsoon showers, clear skies, and dry northwesterly winds, all of which contribute to a rise in surface temperatures.
 
At the same time, South India and the northeast are being influenced by moisture-laden easterly winds, which lead to thunderstorms, scattered rainfall, and in some cases, lightning and gusty winds.
 
What a yellow alert means
 
Yellow alerts are part of IMD’s colour-coded weather warning system to alert the public and authorities about weather-related events. Yellow alerts indicate potentially hazardous weather conditions in the near future.
 
While it is not as serious as an orange or red alert, it still warns of possible weather disturbances that could escalate or cause localised disruptions. In the current scenario, ‘yellow alerts’ are triggered due to the ongoing heatwave conditions and rising temperatures in northern and central India. 
 
When does IMD issue yellow alerts?
 
IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40-degree celsius in plains, 37-degree celsius in coastal areas, and 30-degree celsius in hilly regions, along with a departure of 4.5 to 6.4-degree celsius above normal.
 
However, it is important to note that the prolonged exposure to such conditions has potential to lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat strokes, especially among vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.
 

