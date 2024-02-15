Indian websites faced over 5 billion cyberattacks in 2023, shows data

Malicious content found (software and data integrity failures)



Indian enterprises and government organisations faced over 5 billion cyberattacks in 2023, according to Indusface’s report . The report titled Annual State of Application Security Report, 2023 reported an average quarterly spike of 63 per cent in cyberattacks from the first to last quarter of the year. Further, while around 100 per cent websites related to the healthcare domain faced bot attacks, 90 per cent firms operating in banking, finance, and insurance industries, also experienced similar attacks during the year, according to the report.