Indian websites faced over 5 billion cyberattacks in 2023, shows data

While around 100 per cent websites related to the healthcare domain faced bot attacks, 90 per cent firms operating in banking, finance, and insurance industries, too experienced similar attacks

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Indian enterprises and government organisations faced over 5 billion cyberattacks in 2023, according to Indusface’s report . The report titled  Annual State of Application Security Report, 2023 reported an average quarterly spike of 63 per cent in cyberattacks from the first to last quarter of the year. Further, while around 100 per cent websites related to the healthcare domain faced bot attacks, 90 per cent firms operating in banking, finance, and insurance industries, also experienced similar attacks during the year, according to the report.

Top 3 vulnerability categories in 2023

Malicious content found (software and data integrity failures)
 
Server-side request forgery detected
 
Cross-site scripting (XSS)
 
On average, 4.2 million attacks were blocked per website
 
Over 90% of banking, finance, and insurance sites witnessed a bot attack throughout the year
 
100% of health care sites witnessed a bot attack
 
The top distributed denial-of-service attack countries were India, the US, and the UK

Topics : Charticle Cyberattacks Indian websites hacked

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

