Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends suspension of internet in 7 districts

These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, the government said in an order

Telecom tower

All telecom service providers in Haryana have been directed to ensure compliance with the order

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 17 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, the government said in an order.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On February 13, the state government had extended the suspension of these services for two days.
On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.
In the order, additional chief secretary of Haryana T V S N Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law & order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa."

"...There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in above mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," Prasad said.
The order has been issued under Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.
According to the order, the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the jurisdiction of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts has been extended till February 17.
The order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in these districts.
All telecom service providers in Haryana have been directed to ensure compliance with the order.

Also Read

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' protest highlights: Mahapanchayat to discuss atrocities on farmers

LIVE: Joint meeting of all farmers', labour bodies to take place on Feb 18

Farmers' protest highlights: Heavy traffic snarl seen near Singhu border

Farmers' protest: Over 200 unions to march to Delhi today; all details here

Gadkari launches 28 national highway projects worth Rs 6,600 cr in Odisha

Centre to form panel to check rising internet, WhatsApp-based spam calls

Reserve Bank of India, Nepal Rastra Bank sign pact for UPI-NPI linkage

Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC seeking probe against Axis Bank

Purchased electricity worth Rs 40,000 cr in 2 years: Guj govt to Assembly

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers Haryana internet service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon