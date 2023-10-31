close
Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from Nov 10 to May 10

Indians can travel to Thailand without visa during the period from November 10, 2023 to May 10, 2024. On one entry, a person can stay for up to 30 days

Thailand, Thailand flag

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India (Photo: Unsplash.com)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa from November 10 to May 10, 2024 as the Southeast Asian country looks to boost tourism.
India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand.
Indians can travel to Thailand without visa during the period from November 10, 2023 to May 10, 2024. On one entry, a person can stay for up to 30 days, Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand at New Delhi Office, told PTI on Tuesday.
Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Thailand Visa Travel

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

