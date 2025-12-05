Friday, December 05, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IndiGo fiasco result of govt's 'monopoly model', says Rahul Gandhi

IndiGo fiasco result of govt's 'monopoly model', says Rahul Gandhi

IndiGo on Thursday told aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies: Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the IndiGo "fiasco" is the cost of this government's "monopoly model" and asserted that India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies.

In the wake of IndiGo cancelling over 550 flights on Thursday alone and 400 flights on Friday, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers, Gandhi said it is ordinary Indians who pay the price in delays, cancellations and helplessness.

"IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt's monopoly model. Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness," the Leader of Opposition said in a post on X.

 

"India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies," Gandhi asserted.

IndiGo on Thursday told aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms on a day when the country's largest airline cancelled more than 550 flights, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

Acknowledging that the flight disruptions happening for the past few days are primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo also informed the regulator that there will be more cancellations till December 8 and from that day, there will also be a reduction in services.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting to assess the situation of significant flight disruptions and expressed his displeasure at the way IndiGo handled the new FDTL norms implementation despite having ample time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

simone tata

Simone Tata, former Lakme chair and mother of Noel Tata, passes away at 95

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

From oil and gas to S-400; value of Russian friendship proven: Tharoor

Parliament, New Parliament

LS to take up Health, National Security Cess Bill for consideration today

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Traffic advisory issued in Delhi amid Putin visit: All you need to know

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as govt steps up anti-pollution drive

Topics : Rahul Gandhi IndiGo IndiGo Airlines flights cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon